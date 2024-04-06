Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on April 16th

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th.

Sachem Capital has a payout ratio of 104.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of Sachem Capital stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Sachem Capital has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $171.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.62.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Sachem Capital in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SACH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sachem Capital by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sachem Capital by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Sachem Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 73.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after buying an additional 904,782 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sachem Capital by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.07% of the company’s stock.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

