Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC) Trading Up 4.9%

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 10,988 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 60,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75.

Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. Sacks Parente Golf had a negative net margin of 1,325.21% and a negative return on equity of 236.79%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sacks Parente Golf stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SPGC Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.20% of Sacks Parente Golf as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc, a technology-forward golf company, manufactures and sells golf products. The company provides putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It also offers online custom fitting programs. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, wholesale customers, including pro-shops at golf courses and off-course retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, third-party distributors, and through Club Champion Golf, as well as through mas merchants and corporate customers in the Americas, Asia, and Europe.

