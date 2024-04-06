Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.48

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.48 and last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 794537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Sage Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.73. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 626.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. The company had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.47) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2621.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,257,000 after acquiring an additional 208,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,319,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,271,000 after buying an additional 111,358 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,197,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,619,000 after buying an additional 47,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,929,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,854,000 after buying an additional 19,425 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,954,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,705,000 after buying an additional 20,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

Further Reading

