SAP (ETR:SAP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $147.33

Shares of SAP SE (ETR:SAP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €147.33 ($158.42) and traded as high as €179.52 ($193.03). SAP shares last traded at €178.22 ($191.63), with a volume of 1,501,774 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $207.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €171.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is €147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

