Saturn Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:SAEUF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAEUF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.91 and last traded at C$1.90. 16,423 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 20,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.89.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.79.

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resource deposits in Canada. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of light oil assets in the Oxbow area of Southeast Saskatchewan, as well as Viking light oil assets and Success heavy oil assets in West-Central Saskatchewan.

