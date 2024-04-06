Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $55.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.93. The company has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,855.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2,494.0% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 101,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 97,516 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 331,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,468,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,424,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,080,000 after purchasing an additional 380,185 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 313,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 144,327 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

