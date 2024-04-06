Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHR. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after buying an additional 587,984 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,320,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,747,000 after buying an additional 640,943 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,661,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,434,000 after buying an additional 283,476 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,557,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,574,000 after buying an additional 581,860 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,939,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,906,000 after buying an additional 153,965 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.51. 777,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,476. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average is $48.70. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.03 and a 12-month high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1526 per share. This is an increase from Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.