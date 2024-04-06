Scotiabank Raises AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$10.50

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AGF.B has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC upgraded shares of AGF Management from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.58.

TSE:AGF.B opened at C$8.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.52. AGF Management has a twelve month low of C$6.30 and a twelve month high of C$9.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$539.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.79.

In other AGF Management news, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 132,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.77, for a total transaction of C$1,027,194.00. In related news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.68 per share, with a total value of C$115,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 132,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.77, for a total transaction of C$1,027,194.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 353,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,144 and have sold 159,394 shares valued at $1,236,812. 18.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

