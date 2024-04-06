SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Free Report) to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 863 ($10.83) to GBX 940 ($11.80) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC raised shares of SEGRO to a buy rating and set a GBX 964 ($12.10) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 952 ($11.95).

SEGRO Price Performance

SEGRO Increases Dividend

SEGRO stock opened at GBX 867 ($10.88) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 866.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 820.78. SEGRO has a 1 year low of GBX 675 ($8.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 913 ($11.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,128.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19.10 ($0.24) per share. This is a positive change from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $8.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13,333.33%.

Insider Activity at SEGRO

In other news, insider Carol Fairweather acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 878 ($11.02) per share, with a total value of £70,240 ($88,174.74). 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

