Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 86.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in Shell by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its position in Shell by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shell by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Shell by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Shell by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shell Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of Shell stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.29. 4,769,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734,941. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $71.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.01 and a 200-day moving average of $65.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Shell Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.
Shell Company Profile
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.
