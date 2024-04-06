Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) PT Raised to $360.00

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $290.00 to $360.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SWAV. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a buy rating and a $368.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $284.80.

SWAV opened at $326.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $266.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.80. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 84.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. Shockwave Medical has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 11.76.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Shockwave Medical will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $397,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,822.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,813 shares of company stock worth $26,336,559. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 3.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1.4% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 11.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

