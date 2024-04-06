Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Sientra Stock Performance
Sientra has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $4.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sientra
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the first quarter worth $101,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the second quarter worth $55,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Sientra by 1,512.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 234,500 shares during the period. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sientra Company Profile
Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.
