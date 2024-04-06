SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Down 4.1%

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 550,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 674,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

SIGA Technologies Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. The company has a market cap of $645.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.94.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 48.65%. The business had revenue of $116.48 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIGA Technologies Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIGA Technologies

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This is a boost from SIGA Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIGA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 1,054.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,521,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,835 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,065,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,841,000 after buying an additional 630,125 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 595,856 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 971,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 587,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 850.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 642,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 574,853 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

