SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Trading Down 4.1%

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 550,904 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 674,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

SIGA Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $645.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 48.65%. The firm had revenue of $116.48 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIGA Technologies Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This is a positive change from SIGA Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,237,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 43,873 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 1,054.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,521,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,835 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,362,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 297,095 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 2,274,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,736,000 after purchasing an additional 343,599 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,242,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,556,000 after purchasing an additional 39,220 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.