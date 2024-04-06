Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 15,728 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 94,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Silo Pharma Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58.

Institutional Trading of Silo Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Silo Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Silo Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Silo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silo Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Silo Pharma Company Profile

Silo Pharma. Inc, a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research. The company's developing solutions to address various underserved conditions. It also seeks to acquire and/or develop intellectual property or technology rights from universities and researchers to treat rare diseases, including the use of psychedelic drugs, such as psilocybin, and the benefits they may have in certain cases involving depression, mental health issues, and neurological disorders.

