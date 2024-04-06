Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.14. Silver Bull Resources shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 13,684 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $4.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10.

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, copper, and zinc deposits, as well as gold. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

