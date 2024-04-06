SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Director Nathan Eric Fier Sells 259,227 Shares

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) Director Nathan Eric Fier sold 259,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.48, for a total value of C$2,457,471.96.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Down 0.5 %

SIL stock opened at C$8.52 on Friday. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a twelve month low of C$2.85 and a twelve month high of C$8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.52.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Desjardins decreased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SilverCrest Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.60.

About SilverCrest Metals

(Get Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.