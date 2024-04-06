Simon Baker Purchases 5,000 Shares of Jupiter Green (LON:JGC) Stock

Jupiter Green (LON:JGC – Get Free Report) insider Simon Baker purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.28) per share, for a total transaction of £9,100 ($11,423.55).

Jupiter Green Stock Performance

LON:JGC opened at GBX 181 ($2.27) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 191.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 192.02. The company has a market capitalization of £36.25 million, a PE ratio of -18,100.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. Jupiter Green has a 52-week low of GBX 175 ($2.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 223 ($2.80).

Get Jupiter Green alerts:

About Jupiter Green

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors with a focus on companies which have a significant focus on environmental solutions such as clean energy, water management, waste management, sustainable living, environmental services, and green transport.

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.