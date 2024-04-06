Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial (LON:SSA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.50

Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Co. (LON:SSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02). Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 18,358 shares.
Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Trading Up 181.3 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.50.
About Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial
AFK Sistema PAO (Aktsionernaya Finansovaya Korporatsiya Sistema PAO) is a Russia-based diversified investment company. The investments of the Company comprises stakes in Russian businesses in a range of sectors, including telecommunications, electric power, real estate, retail, high technology, paper and packaging, pharmaceutical, medical and healthcare services, agriculture, finance services, hospitality and tourism, among other industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.