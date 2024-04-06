Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 642,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 305,169 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $72,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10,450.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 83,706 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $1,445,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,392,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.02. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $115.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.38.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. B. Riley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.10.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

