Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 27 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Netflix were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Netflix by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Netflix by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 947 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $19.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $636.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,327,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,962. The firm has a market cap of $275.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $315.62 and a twelve month high of $638.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $595.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.11.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.