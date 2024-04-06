Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 508 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 322,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,083,000 after purchasing an additional 30,308 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,640,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 17,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.77. 2,793,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,219. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $84.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

