Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 74 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $1,840,478.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,979 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,065.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.58. 2,067,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.99 and a 1 year high of $209.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.39.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.72%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

