Smith Salley & Associates Buys 26 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,326,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $700.00.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $16.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $784.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,102,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $745.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $750.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $645.61. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $363.04 and a 12 month high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.13, for a total transaction of $7,827,700.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $63,123,716,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,667 shares of company stock valued at $116,186,189. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

