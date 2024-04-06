Smith Salley & Associates Buys New Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,534,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,138,000 after acquiring an additional 386,968 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Carrier Global by 712.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330,140 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,377,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,207,000 after buying an additional 342,215 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,917,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,116 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,414,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,747 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $56.44. 4,730,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,532,818. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.39. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.87.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.