Smith Salley & Associates Has $792,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Smith Salley & Associates lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Tesla were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,225 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 23,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA stock traded down $6.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.90. 136,439,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,880,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.53. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.63.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

