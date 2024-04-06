Smith Salley & Associates Has $997,000 Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 59,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 44,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares during the period. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $831,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $60.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,916. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.18.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

