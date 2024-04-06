Smith Salley & Associates Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.14.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

COF traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.52. 1,567,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,627. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.11. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $149.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.