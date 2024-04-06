Smith Salley & Associates Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,100 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,025 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.90. 4,825,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,526,205. The company has a market cap of $343.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.00. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $132.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

