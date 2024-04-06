Smith Salley & Associates Raises Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,659 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Splunk were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 546.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK remained flat at $156.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,977. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.19 and a 1-year high of $156.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 124.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.48.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Splunk had a return on equity of 32,117.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPLK. TheStreet raised Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

