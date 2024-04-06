Smith Salley & Associates Sells 1,401 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Smith Salley & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 320,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,185,000 after purchasing an additional 34,035 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,317,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,274,171. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

