Smith Salley & Associates Sells 183 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Smith Salley & Associates lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,851,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,398,000 after purchasing an additional 134,869 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,278,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,913,000 after purchasing an additional 30,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,286,000 after acquiring an additional 106,353 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.90. The stock had a trading volume of 685,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,125. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

