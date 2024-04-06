Smith Salley & Associates Sells 312 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Smith Salley & Associates lessened its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in CME Group were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in CME Group by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.64.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.08. 1,154,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,618. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.73 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.14. The firm has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.49.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.86%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.