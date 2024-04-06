Smith Salley & Associates Sells 320 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Smith Salley & Associates cut its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 44.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,539. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of -0.06. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $64.76.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $703.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.35 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $252,144.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cal-Maine Foods news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $252,144.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Poole sold 3,000 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $167,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,469.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,228 shares of company stock valued at $520,122. Insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

