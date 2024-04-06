Smith Salley & Associates Takes Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,378,000 after acquiring an additional 74,030 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after acquiring an additional 30,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 387,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,711,000 after acquiring an additional 16,787 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,593,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,094. The stock has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $100.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.72.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Melius began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.29.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

