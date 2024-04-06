Smith Salley & Associates Trims Stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Smith Salley & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 395,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after buying an additional 79,794 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 321,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after buying an additional 57,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,360,000 after buying an additional 169,422 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 300,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,379,000 after purchasing an additional 22,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 274,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 31,755 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FUTY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.15. 89,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,767. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.87.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

