Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Snowline Gold Corp. (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.70 and last traded at C$5.70. 42,387 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 85,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.87.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on SGD. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Snowline Gold from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Snowline Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.
Snowline Gold Trading Down 0.4 %
Insider Buying and Selling at Snowline Gold
In other Snowline Gold news, Director Axel Gunther Ruediger Roehlig sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$110,000.00. Corporate insiders own 26.73% of the company’s stock.
About Snowline Gold
Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.
