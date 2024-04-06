SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price Up 7.5%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.60 and last traded at $73.52. Approximately 870,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,480,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.39.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $105.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $166.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.84.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.54.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.60. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director More Avery purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $474,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,566,000 after purchasing an additional 92,230 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 89.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,770,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,298,000 after purchasing an additional 835,290 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 108.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,495,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,626,000 after buying an additional 778,034 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 984,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,210,000 after buying an additional 89,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,685,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

