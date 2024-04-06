SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives $13.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,268,000. Voss Capital LLC grew its position in SolarWinds by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,168,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 616,274 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,618,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 82,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

SWI opened at $11.30 on Friday. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $198.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.54 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

