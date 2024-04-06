Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) Insider Matthew Thomas Richards Sells 1,500 Shares

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Thomas Richards sold 1,500 shares of Solid State stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,330 ($16.70), for a total transaction of £19,950 ($25,043.94).

Solid State Price Performance

Shares of LON:SOLI opened at GBX 1,340 ($16.82) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,290.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,277.24. Solid State plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,010 ($12.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,474.25 ($18.51). The stock has a market cap of £151.96 million, a PE ratio of 2,053.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Solid State alerts:

Solid State Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Solid State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,181.82%.

Solid State Company Profile

Solid State plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures electronic equipment and supplies the value added electronic components and materials in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates through Components and Systems divisions. The Components division provides owed brand manufactured components, franchised components, and the provision of value-added services, such as sourcing and obsolescence management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solid State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.