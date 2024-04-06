Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) Insider Matthew Thomas Richards Sells 1,500 Shares

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Thomas Richards sold 1,500 shares of Solid State stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,330 ($16.70), for a total transaction of £19,950 ($25,043.94).
Solid State Price Performance
Shares of LON:SOLI opened at GBX 1,340 ($16.82) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,290.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,277.24. Solid State plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,010 ($12.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,474.25 ($18.51). The stock has a market cap of £151.96 million, a PE ratio of 2,053.03 and a beta of 1.11.
Solid State Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Solid State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,181.82%.
Solid State Company Profile
Solid State plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures electronic equipment and supplies the value added electronic components and materials in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates through Components and Systems divisions. The Components division provides owed brand manufactured components, franchised components, and the provision of value-added services, such as sourcing and obsolescence management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Solid State
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Solid State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.