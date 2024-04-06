Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.34

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.34 and traded as high as $40.74. Sound Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $40.20, with a volume of 651 shares.

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average is $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $104.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $8.63 million during the quarter.

Sound Financial Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sound Financial Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

