Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Mizuho

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.14.

SO stock opened at $69.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.49. Southern has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.92.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.13%.

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,063. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter worth $30,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Southern by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

