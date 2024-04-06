Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SWN. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.86.

SWN stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,550.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,735,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268,002 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $120,352,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 269.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882,224 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 61.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,513,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729,900 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

