Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 7,531 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,389,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,819,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,895 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,879,000 after acquiring an additional 58,688 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,299,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,447,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,333,000 after acquiring an additional 784,256 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,095,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,699 shares of company stock worth $1,455,609. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $34.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.53. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 69.57%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.