Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFIC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 125.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,966,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214,274 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,897,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,481 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,046.1% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,212,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,445 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,788,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,163,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFIC stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.73.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

