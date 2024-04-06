Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 4,424 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,373,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,190,691,000 after acquiring an additional 368,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,228,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,831,000 after acquiring an additional 208,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,458 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $55.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.27 and a 200 day moving average of $58.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $75.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.36.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

