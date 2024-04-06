Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 361.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after buying an additional 2,388,510 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVY opened at $120.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.70. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $123.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

