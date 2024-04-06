Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $2.20 Million Position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,950 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 878.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TECL opened at $77.69 on Friday. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $85.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.52 and its 200-day moving average is $63.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

