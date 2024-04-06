Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

