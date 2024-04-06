Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $2.65 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,341 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

VTIP opened at $47.88 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $48.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

